why Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.56

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] closed the trading session at $33.20 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.45, while the highest price level was $33.49. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Keurig Dr Pepper Joins Leading Collaboratives Focused on Building a Circular Economy for Plastics.

Company signs with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s U.S. Plastics Pact and Canada Plastics Pact and becomes a member of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced that it has become a signatory in two regional initiatives of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact network – the U.S. Plastic Pact and the Canada Plastics Pact. Both Pacts bring together key players from across the local plastic value chain behind a common vision and clear, actionable targets to create a path forward toward a circular economy for plastics. In addition, the Company also recently joined Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance®, which brings together thought leaders from the private sector, conservation and academia actively working toward solutions that will mitigate plastic waste entering the ocean.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.75 percent and weekly performance of 3.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 10159679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $34.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.80 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.97, while it was recorded at 32.17 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.39 and a Gross Margin at +55.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.85. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $49,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 11.80%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,409 million, or 38.60% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 114,419,980, which is approximately 33.333% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 56,388,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.3 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -11.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 110,034,540 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 16,026,637 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 407,452,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,513,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,382,305 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,095,578 shares during the same period.