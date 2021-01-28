why iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.46

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $21.80 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.41, while the highest price level was $22.82. The company report on January 15, 2021 that iQIYI Breaks the Barriers in Viewer Interaction at the World’s First Multi-Screen Interactive Live-streaming Gala.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that it will hold the iQIYI Shout out for Love Gala 2021, the world’s first multi-screen interactive live-streaming super night, on January 15, 2021. The iQIYI Shout out for Love Gala 2021 (“Shout out for Love Gala 2021” or the “Gala”), which has the theme of “Love, Light, and Me”, will mark the first time an internet video platform hands over decision-making responsibilities to its subscribers.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Through the integration of technology and content, and the joint efforts of the top production teams in the industry, Shout out for Love 2021 will deliver a truly unique and engaging experience that highlights iQIYI’s strong connection to its young users, the high sentimental value of its classic IPs and the company’s bold innovations in both the viewing and interactive experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.71 percent and weekly performance of 3.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.95M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 21486006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $22.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.63, while it was recorded at 20.99 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.67. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.61.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -34.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.77. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$168,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,733 million, or 62.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 39,302,362, which is approximately -15.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 28,684,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.21 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $452.01 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 421.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 53,189,120 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 30,298,104 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 143,061,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,549,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,842,290 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,686,926 shares during the same period.