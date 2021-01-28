why Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.00

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] slipped around -8.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $56.84 at the close of the session, down -12.43%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Celsius Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

(Nasdaq: CELH) Celsius Holdings Inc., maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, announced that the Company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective January 07, 2021, prior to the market open. The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor’s Index Committee based on certain criteria, such as market capitalization and financial viability.

“We are extremely proud to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600, another significant milestone for the Company,” commented John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our continued operational performance, we anticipate our shareholders will benefit from the increased market visibility and liquidity going forward. Qualifying for the index reflects the Company’s continued prospects for long-term growth.”.

Celsius Holdings Inc. stock is now 12.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CELH Stock saw the intraday high of $63.794 and lowest of $55.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.66, which means current price is +20.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 2134472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $23.50 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 5.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 736.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has CELH stock performed recently?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.33. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 28.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 288.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 888.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.90, while it was recorded at 62.51 for the last single week of trading, and 22.56 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.47. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.27.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.01. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $83,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Insider trade positions for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]

There are presently around $2,521 million, or 54.80% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,112,651, which is approximately 21.617% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,140,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.92 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.77 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly -14.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 9,463,785 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,474,152 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,893,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,831,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,415,192 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 212,676 shares during the same period.