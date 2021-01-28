Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] surged by $1.99 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.49 during the day while it closed the day at $51.18. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Brewer Is a 35-Year Consumer and Retail Industry Veteran with Deep Experience in Transformational, Operational and Digital Strategies.

Pessina Hands over Reigns after Successful Transformation of Company.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock has also gained 6.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBA stock has inclined by 37.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.81% and gained 28.34% year-on date.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $43.87 billion, with 865.30 million shares outstanding and 715.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 15878829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on WBA stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WBA shares from 49 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 29.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.43 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.54, while it was recorded at 48.54 for the last single week of trading, and 40.57 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.73. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $1,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 3.85%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,834 million, or 58.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,707,041, which is approximately -3.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,291,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 2.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 36,416,658 shares. Additionally, 647 investors decreased positions by around 40,064,043 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 408,050,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,531,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,936,393 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 7,695,450 shares during the same period.