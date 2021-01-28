Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Western Union Company [WU]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.42%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Western Union Recognized with Inclusion in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Western Union (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced that it is one of 380 companies globally included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. It is Western Union’s second consecutive year appearing in the Index.

“Being recognized in the Bloomberg GEI is testament to Western Union’s passion for and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Hikmet Ersek, Western Union’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a truly global brand with a diverse and multi-cultural stakeholder base, we have been committed to build an inclusive culture that we believe is critical for our organizational health and innovation power, and ultimately, our performance and the company’s future success.”.

Over the last 12 months, WU stock dropped by -15.79%. The one-year The Western Union Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.78. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.50 billion, with 411.60 million shares outstanding and 409.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, WU stock reached a trading volume of 14572483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $24.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 144.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 21.62.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.15, while it was recorded at 22.56 for the last single week of trading, and 21.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 27.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.76. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $92,026 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.88%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,578 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,487,037, which is approximately -2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,242,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $752.14 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 5.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 25,447,324 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 34,235,714 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 359,854,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,537,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,233,125 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,895,936 shares during the same period.