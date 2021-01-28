Wall Street Analyst Downgrade PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]. What else is Wall St. saying

PetMed Express Inc. [NASDAQ: PETS] jumped around 13.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $51.80 at the close of the session, up 33.64%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that PetMed Express d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share.

Quarterly Sales Increased 10% Diluted EPS increased from $0.34 to $0.38 per share Quarterly Average Order Size increased to $88.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $65.9 million, compared to $59.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 10.0%. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 were $237.5 million, compared to $209.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 13.2%. Net income was $7.6 million, or $0.38 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.34 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an 11.3% increase to net income. Net income was $23.8 million, or $1.18 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $0.94 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, a 26.0% increase to net income. Reorder sales increased 11.9%, to $60.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $53.8 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Reorder sales increased 13.6%, to $208.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $183.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

PetMed Express Inc. stock is now 61.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PETS Stock saw the intraday high of $57.00 and lowest of $39.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.88, which means current price is +77.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 626.86K shares, PETS reached a trading volume of 6269192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PETS shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PETS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for PetMed Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $37 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for PetMed Express Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PetMed Express Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PETS in the course of the last twelve months was 302.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

PetMed Express Inc. [PETS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.00. With this latest performance, PETS shares gained by 53.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.03 for PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.08, while it was recorded at 37.35 for the last single week of trading, and 33.16 for the last 200 days.

PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PetMed Express Inc. [PETS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.90 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. PetMed Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Total Capital for PETS is now 23.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PetMed Express Inc. [PETS] managed to generate an average of $120,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.PetMed Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings analysis for PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PetMed Express Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PETS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PetMed Express Inc. go to 11.04%.

Insider trade positions for PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]

There are presently around $723 million, or 95.10% of PETS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,011,021, which is approximately -2.502% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,654,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.12 million in PETS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $59.48 million in PETS stock with ownership of nearly -4.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PetMed Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in PetMed Express Inc. [NASDAQ:PETS] by around 2,747,599 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 2,957,510 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 12,944,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,649,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 970,081 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 921,562 shares during the same period.