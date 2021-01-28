Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] Revenue clocked in at $16.20 million, up 58.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] surged by $2.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.10 during the day while it closed the day at $7.92. The company report on December 29, 2020 that Universal Security Instruments Comments on Unusual Trading Activity.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) released the following statement regarding recent market activity in the Company’s stock:.

In view of the unusual market activity in the Company’s stock, the New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the Company’s stock and contacted the Company in accordance with the NYSE’s usual practice. Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations that would account for the recent increase in the share price and trading volume of the Company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock has also gained 33.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UUU stock has inclined by 266.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 504.58% and gained 58.08% year-on date.

The market cap for UUU stock reached $17.98 million, with 2.31 million shares outstanding and 1.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, UUU reached a trading volume of 2234688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

UUU stock trade performance evaluation

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.34. With this latest performance, UUU shares gained by 175.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 504.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1063.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.70 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.14 for the last 200 days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.39. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.28.

Return on Total Capital for UUU is now -16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.52. Additionally, UUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] managed to generate an average of -$447,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 17.50% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 124,455, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, holding 73,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in UUU stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.54 million in UUU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Security Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 69,269 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 101,159 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 219,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,266 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.