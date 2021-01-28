The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $68

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] plunged by -$2.92 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.41 during the day while it closed the day at $53.29. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock has also loss -9.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCHW stock has inclined by 36.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.32% and gained 0.47% year-on date.

The market cap for SCHW stock reached $100.51 billion, with 1.80 billion shares outstanding and 1.66 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 10559123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $64.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $39 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $58, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SCHW stock. On November 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 44 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 58.00.

SCHW stock trade performance evaluation

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.08. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.81, while it was recorded at 56.74 for the last single week of trading, and 40.41 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +88.49. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.07.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 8.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.24. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 8.68%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86,470 million, or 70.40% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,270,485, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 7.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,648,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.18 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 541 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 97,587,953 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 88,037,759 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 1,437,007,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,622,633,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,773,014 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 24,077,982 shares during the same period.