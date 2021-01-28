Teligent Inc. [TLGT] moved down -21.05: Why It’s Important

Teligent Inc. [NASDAQ: TLGT] loss -21.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Teligent Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Filing Requirements and Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) (“Teligent” or the “Company”), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, previously received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Upon filing of the Form 10-Q on December 31, 2020, the Company regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and this matter is now closed.

In addition, on July 28, 2020, the Company received notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) because the Company failed to maintain a minimum market value of publicly held shares of $15,000,000 for 30 consecutive trading days. On January 15, 2021, the Company received notice from Nasdaq confirming that for the last 10 consecutive trading days, the minimum market value of publicly held shares of the Company’s common stock has been equal to or in excess of the $15,000,000 minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C). Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) and this matter is now closed.

Teligent Inc. represents 21.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.05 million with the latest information. TLGT stock price has been found in the range of $0.88 to $1.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, TLGT reached a trading volume of 5038424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teligent Inc. [TLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLGT shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLGT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Teligent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Teligent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teligent Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for TLGT stock

Teligent Inc. [TLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, TLGT shares gained by 13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for Teligent Inc. [TLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7687, while it was recorded at 1.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8579 for the last 200 days.

Teligent Inc. [TLGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teligent Inc. [TLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.70. Teligent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.13.

Return on Total Capital for TLGT is now -4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -383.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.43. Additionally, TLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teligent Inc. [TLGT] managed to generate an average of -$99,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teligent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Teligent Inc. [TLGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teligent Inc. posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teligent Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teligent Inc. [TLGT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.40% of TLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLGT stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 447,940, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 437,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in TLGT stocks shares; and EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $0.35 million in TLGT stock with ownership of nearly -13.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teligent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Teligent Inc. [NASDAQ:TLGT] by around 546,295 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 298,786 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 672,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,517,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLGT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,519 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 445 shares during the same period.