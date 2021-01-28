Synchrony Financial [SYF] moved down -2.83: Why It’s Important

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.86%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that New Sam’s Club Mastercard Rewards Program By Synchrony Unlocks Additional Value On Sam’s Club Purchases.

Sam’s Club Plus Members Get Rewarded Twice When They Shop In-Club.

Sam’s Club, (NYSE: WMT), a leading membership warehouse club, Synchrony, (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and Mastercard, (NYSE: MA) a global technology company in the payments industry, announced a new Sam’s Club Mastercard rewards program that provides additional value for cardholders – from expanded rewards to digital enhancements. The card program is an essential tool for all Sam’s Club Plus members that helps maximize savings and delivers on the evolving consumer shopping habits.

Over the last 12 months, SYF stock rose by 5.56%. The one-year Synchrony Financial stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.12. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.50 billion, with 583.80 million shares outstanding and 581.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, SYF stock reached a trading volume of 9414707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $44.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $33 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.85.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.86. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.84, while it was recorded at 36.39 for the last single week of trading, and 26.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.32 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.67. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $227,091 per employee.

SYF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 3.05%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,332 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,478,670, which is approximately -3.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,334,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.37 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -0.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 44,571,253 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 48,587,103 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 440,050,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,208,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,086,719 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,225,753 shares during the same period.