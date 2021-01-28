SenesTech Inc. [SNES] is 12.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ: SNES] traded at a low on 01/27/21, posting a -14.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.94. The company report on January 27, 2021 that SenesTech, Inc. Announces $10 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise approximately $10 million through the issuance of an aggregate of 4,388,854 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,194,427 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $2.2785 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about January 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1575397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SenesTech Inc. stands at 11.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.39%.

The market cap for SNES stock reached $7.88 million, with 4.10 million shares outstanding and 4.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 426.55K shares, SNES reached a trading volume of 1575397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.60. With this latest performance, SNES shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for SenesTech Inc. [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6906, while it was recorded at 2.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8456 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SenesTech Inc. [SNES] shares currently have an operating margin of -7193.71 and a Gross Margin at -259.44. SenesTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7005.59.

Return on Total Capital for SNES is now -199.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -225.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -157.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.16. Additionally, SNES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] managed to generate an average of -$263,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.SenesTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SenesTech Inc. posted -2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.80% of SNES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 36,900, which is approximately -3.64% of the company’s market cap and around 1.93% of the total institutional ownership; TCI WEALTH ADVISORS, INC., holding 3,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in SNES stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $3000.0 in SNES stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SenesTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ:SNES] by around 10 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 124,069 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 80,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNES stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 122,175 shares during the same period.