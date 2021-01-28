ROTH Capital slashes price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] – find out why.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] loss -2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $1.97 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on Targeting the Endocannabinoid System to Treat Human Diseases.

Presentations about compounds in Corbus’ pipeline will highlight mechanistic studies of lenabasum, a CB2 agonist, and preclinical data from CB2 agonist oncology program and CB1 inverse agonist metabolism program.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, announced it will participate in the New York Academy of Sciences’ webinar on January 27, 2021 on the endocannabinoid system as a target for therapeutic agents.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. represents 81.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $185.14 million with the latest information. CRBP stock price has been found in the range of $1.94 to $2.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, CRBP reached a trading volume of 7477403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for CRBP stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.87. With this latest performance, CRBP shares gained by 36.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4350, while it was recorded at 2.0400 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4074 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.69.

Return on Total Capital for CRBP is now -375.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -342.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -424.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.40. Additionally, CRBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] managed to generate an average of -$506,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

There are presently around $111 million, or 57.10% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,618,149, which is approximately 445.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,903,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.63 million in CRBP stocks shares; and KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $9.94 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 21,075,629 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 10,637,913 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 24,506,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,220,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 736,834 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,130,732 shares during the same period.