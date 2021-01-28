Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Is Currently 8.50 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] jumped around 0.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.45 at the close of the session, up 8.50%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that U.S. Well Services and Range Resources Corp. Finalize Extension of Electric Frac Contract.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) announced it has finalized an extension of its contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) in the Appalachian Basin.

“We are excited to continue working for Range with our revolutionary Clean Fleet® electric hydraulic fracturing solution,” said Joel Broussard, U.S. Well Services’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Together our companies have partnered to execute Range’s development strategy while continuing to reduce emissions, noise and fuel consumption required of well completions. Range is a top-tier E&P operator, and we look forward to supporting their completions program.”.

Range Resources Corporation stock is now 41.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRC Stock saw the intraday high of $9.85 and lowest of $8.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.31, which means current price is +39.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 9376058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $9.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 34.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.39 and a Gross Margin at -36.65. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.00.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now -16.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.10. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of -$2,620,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Range Resources Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 31.86%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $2,276 million, or 96.30% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,545,481, which is approximately 12.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,804,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.3 million in RRC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $162.6 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -8.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 21,732,794 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 26,816,415 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 192,346,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,895,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,017,065 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,837,049 shares during the same period.