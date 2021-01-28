Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] is 63.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Proto Labs Inc. [NYSE: PRLB] jumped around 27.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $251.49 at the close of the session, up 12.27%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced that it will issue its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 before the opening of the market on Friday, February 12, 2021. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ayaedkz.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

Proto Labs Inc. stock is now 63.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRLB Stock saw the intraday high of $286.57 and lowest of $219.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 224.94, which means current price is +69.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 389.65K shares, PRLB reached a trading volume of 2569103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRLB shares is $149.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Proto Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Proto Labs Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proto Labs Inc. is set at 16.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRLB in the course of the last twelve months was 114.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has PRLB stock performed recently?

Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.35. With this latest performance, PRLB shares gained by 45.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.06 for Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.34, while it was recorded at 213.28 for the last single week of trading, and 132.28 for the last 200 days.

Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.41 and a Gross Margin at +51.29. Proto Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for PRLB is now 14.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.03. Additionally, PRLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] managed to generate an average of $25,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Proto Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Proto Labs Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Proto Labs Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]

There are presently around $6,543 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,050,504, which is approximately -1.398% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,747,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $839.38 million in PRLB stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $693.06 million in PRLB stock with ownership of nearly 39.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proto Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Proto Labs Inc. [NYSE:PRLB] by around 1,633,382 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 1,886,884 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 25,690,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,210,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRLB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,368 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 504,004 shares during the same period.