Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain 93.78% so far this year. What now?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] price surged by 26.22 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Peabody Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its 6.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Existing Notes”) for (i) new 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2024 (the “New Co-Issuer Notes”) to be co-issued by PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Peabody, and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Peabody, and (ii) new 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2024 (the “New Peabody Notes” and together with the New Co-Issuer Notes, the “New Notes”) to be issued by Peabody.

The Exchange Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 25, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, according to information provided to Peabody by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information Agent and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer, approximately $398.69 million in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes, representing approximately 86.86% of the total outstanding principal amount of the Existing Notes, had been validly tendered and accepted for exchange by Peabody in connection with the Exchange Offer.

A sum of 12714207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.26M shares. Peabody Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $5.21 and dropped to a low of $3.52 until finishing in the latest session at $4.67.

The one-year BTU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -67.38. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $2.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.63. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 171.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.71.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.30. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$32,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

BTU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corporation posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $339 million, or 97.20% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,650,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.71 million in BTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $22.74 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -4.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 8,210,335 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 10,915,429 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 72,521,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,646,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,127,898 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,865,887 shares during the same period.