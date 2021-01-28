PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] is 55.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] price surged by 33.05 percent to reach at $2.74. The company report on January 6, 2021 that PBF Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy’s website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company’s website.

A sum of 26960223 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.98M shares. PBF Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $13.64 and dropped to a low of $8.07 until finishing in the latest session at $11.03.

The one-year PBF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -67.12. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.66.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.16. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 60.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.13 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.30.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.79. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of $92,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.86.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PBF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 6.40%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $745 million, or 78.80% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,959,586, which is approximately 38.633% of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,884,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.65 million in PBF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.61 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -18.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 18,522,502 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 24,130,108 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 47,248,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,901,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,246,719 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,654,284 shares during the same period.