Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] fell -23.75% so far this year. What now?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] gained 4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.22 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Nxt-ID, Inc. Provides a General Update on the Status of its Business.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), a provider of healthcare devices and services, provides a general update on the status of its business.

Commented Vincent S. Miceli, CEO: “As the Company enters into 2021, I would like to begin providing the shareholders of Nxt-ID, Inc. with more frequent updates on the current status of the business and the progress that we are making as it relates to our new product initiatives. The intention of these updates will be to provide supplemental information to our shareholders and these updates will be in addition to our SEC communications and the quarterly investor conference calls that we have to discuss the Company’s operating results.”.

Nxt-ID Inc. represents 34.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.66 million with the latest information. NXTD stock price has been found in the range of $1.15 to $1.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.18M shares, NXTD reached a trading volume of 7793186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for NXTD stock

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9141, while it was recorded at 1.1960 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5482 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +70.06. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.78. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$78,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nxt-ID Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.90% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 663,497, which is approximately 1263.901% of the company’s market cap and around 15.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 270,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 759,676 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 104,150 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 543,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,407,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,801 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 40,317 shares during the same period.