Friday, January 29, 2021
type here...
Industry

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Revenue clocked in at $14.78 billion, down -1.05% YTD: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] closed the trading session at $516.71 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $511.75, while the highest price level was $529.31. The company report on January 12, 2021 that NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Powered by NVIDIA Ampere Architecture, Delivers Up to 10x the Ray-Tracing Performance of GTX 1060; Starting at $329.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

NVIDIA announced that it is bringing the NVIDIA Ampere architecture to millions more PC gamers with the new GeForce® RTX™ 3060 GPU.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.05 percent and weekly performance of -3.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 9228098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $592.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cascend Securities have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $565 to $650, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on NVDA stock. On October 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 525 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 16.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 84.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 530.85, while it was recorded at 540.69 for the last single week of trading, and 457.17 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.61.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 22.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.66. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $202,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 22.05%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $211,252 million, or 68.60% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,498,024, which is approximately -1.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 44,653,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.07 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.72 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly 0.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 999 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 11,372,732 shares. Additionally, 979 investors decreased positions by around 22,475,843 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 374,992,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,841,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,131,753 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,291,644 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCloudera Inc. [CLDR] Stock trading around $15.29 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleFiserv Inc. [FISV] stock Resumed by Bernstein analyst, price target now $124

More articles

Industry

Oppenheimer lifts PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
PolarityTE Inc. closed the trading session at $0.92 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9102, while...
Read more
Industry

Infinera Corporation [INFN] moved up 5.55: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Infinera Corporation surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.95 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] reaches 31.58B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Carrier Global Corporation closed the trading session at $36.23 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.21,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.