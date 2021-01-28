NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $0.28

NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX: NTN] traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 54.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.20. The company report on January 16, 2021 that NTN Buzztime, Inc. Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN), announced it received a letter from the NYSE Regulation stating that it is not in compliance with NYSE American LLC continued listing standards. Specifically, the Company is not in compliance with Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide because it did not hold an annual meeting during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

NTN continues to not be in compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the Company Guide because it reported stockholders equity of less than $2 million, $4 million and $6 million as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. As a result, NTN became subject to the procedures and requirements of Section 1009 of the Company Guide, which included submitting a plan to NYSE Regulation advising of actions NTN has taken or will take to regain compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the Company Guide by September 27, 2021. As previously reported, NYSE Regulation notified NTN that it accepted NTN’s plan to regain compliance and granted NTN a plan period that extends through September 27, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3328290 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NTN Buzztime Inc. stands at 27.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.74%.

The market cap for NTN stock reached $13.42 million, with 2.94 million shares outstanding and 2.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 728.62K shares, NTN reached a trading volume of 3328290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for NTN Buzztime Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NTN Buzztime Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.75. With this latest performance, NTN shares gained by 141.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.78 for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.12 and a Gross Margin at +60.40. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.34.

Return on Total Capital for NTN is now -11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.43. Additionally, NTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] managed to generate an average of -$52,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.NTN Buzztime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN Buzztime Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.00% of NTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 98,329, which is approximately -14.518% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in NTN stocks shares; and NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $64000.0 in NTN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NTN Buzztime Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX:NTN] by around 13,709 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 54,192 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 118,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,707 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 21,807 shares during the same period.