Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] is 60.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDGS] loss -15.93% on the last trading session, reaching $3.06 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Medigus Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option.

Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering has exercised, in full, their option to purchase an additional 548,960 ADSs at a price of $2.30 per ADS. Total gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, including the funds received from the prior closing and exercise of this option, are approximately $9.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering was made pursuant to an F-3 registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus and accompany registration statement relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

Medigus Ltd. represents 19.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.61 million with the latest information. MDGS stock price has been found in the range of $3.05 to $3.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, MDGS reached a trading volume of 5550327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medigus Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 295.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91.

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.51. With this latest performance, MDGS shares gained by 56.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1537.73 and a Gross Margin at -66.67. Medigus Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5193.41.

Return on Total Capital for MDGS is now -50.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, MDGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] managed to generate an average of -$2,525,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.95% of MDGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDGS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 189,071, which is approximately -47.872% of the company’s market cap and around 2.82% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 50,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in MDGS stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $43000.0 in MDGS stock with ownership of nearly -45.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medigus Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ:MDGS] by around 53,284 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,525,971 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,322,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDGS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,284 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,535 shares during the same period.