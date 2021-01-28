Friday, January 29, 2021
Market cap of VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] reaches 689.09M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
VG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: VGAC] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$0.1.

A sum of 9740274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.70M shares. VG Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $16.16 and dropped to a low of $12.77 until finishing in the latest session at $13.55.

Guru’s Opinion on VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VG Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.97

VGAC Stock Performance Analysis:

VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.61 for VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC], while it was recorded at 13.83 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into VG Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in VG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:VGAC] by around 56,566 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGAC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,566 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

