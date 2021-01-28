Market cap of Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] reaches 5.08B – now what?

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] jumped around 15.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $125.00 at the close of the session, up 13.94%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Shake Shack Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Update.

– Average Weekly Sales and Same-Shack Sales Show Continued Recovery Through the Fourth Quarter.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

– Digital Channels Remain Strong at Approximately 59% of Sales; Company-Owned Digital Channels More than Tripled Year-on-Year.

Shake Shack Inc. stock is now 47.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHAK Stock saw the intraday high of $138.38 and lowest of $106.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.37, which means current price is +52.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 816.40K shares, SHAK reached a trading volume of 4521042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $92.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $83 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Shake Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 6.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

How has SHAK stock performed recently?

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.77. With this latest performance, SHAK shares gained by 42.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.92 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.56, while it was recorded at 113.11 for the last single week of trading, and 66.52 for the last 200 days.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. Shake Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for SHAK is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.93. Additionally, SHAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] managed to generate an average of $2,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shake Shack Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shake Shack Inc. go to -8.56%.

Insider trade positions for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

There are presently around $4,057 million, or 99.20% of SHAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,062,670, which is approximately -1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,635,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.89 million in SHAK stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $328.08 million in SHAK stock with ownership of nearly 77.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shake Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK] by around 5,009,936 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 6,351,274 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 25,613,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,974,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHAK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,528,266 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,545,340 shares during the same period.