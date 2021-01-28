Market cap of Q&K International Group Limited [QK] reaches 174.31M – now what?

Q&K International Group Limited [NASDAQ: QK] jumped around 0.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.60 at the close of the session, up 29.96%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that QK Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Q&K International – Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Q&K International Group Limited (“Q&K” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QK) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about November 5, 2019, Q&K sold about 2.7 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at $17.00 a share, raising nearly $50 million in new capital. On November 30, 2020, the stock closed at $3.65.

Q&K International Group Limited stock is now 33.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QK Stock saw the intraday high of $3.67 and lowest of $2.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.60, which means current price is +59.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 83.61K shares, QK reached a trading volume of 1495514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Q&K International Group Limited [QK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Q&K International Group Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for QK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94.

How has QK stock performed recently?

Q&K International Group Limited [QK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.34. With this latest performance, QK shares gained by 14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Q&K International Group Limited [QK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

Q&K International Group Limited [QK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Q&K International Group Limited [QK] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.71 and a Gross Margin at -6.09. Q&K International Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.30.

Additionally, QK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 428.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 162.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Q&K International Group Limited [QK] managed to generate an average of -$93,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Q&K International Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Q&K International Group Limited [QK]

Positions in Q&K International Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Q&K International Group Limited [NASDAQ:QK] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,112 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,998,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,000,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QK stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.