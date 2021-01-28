Market cap of NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] reaches 22.49M – now what?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] loss -17.48% or -0.25 points to close at $1.18 with a heavy trading volume of 4128165 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that NanoVibronix Issues Letter to Shareholders.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, issued a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Murphy, providing a year in review and vision for 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To Our Shareholders:.

It opened the trading session at $1.33, the shares rose to $1.36 and dropped to $1.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAOV points out that the company has recorded -23.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -118.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, NAOV reached to a volume of 4128165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for NAOV stock

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.46. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 44.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9126, while it was recorded at 1.3580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2995 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.02. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1093.21.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -568.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -639.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -639.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -320.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$579,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.20% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 503,229, which is approximately 32.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., holding 146,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in NAOV stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $70000.0 in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 245,476 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 108,001 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 418,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,610 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 108,001 shares during the same period.