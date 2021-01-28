Market cap of JanOne Inc. [JAN] reaches 17.80M – now what?

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ: JAN] gained 47.60% on the last trading session, reaching $9.52 price per share at the time. The company report on September 24, 2020 that JanOne Successfully Begins Production of JAN101 cGMP Batch for Phase 2b Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Trial and Potential Covid-19 Study.

Company continues to make progress on its potential treatment for PAD, a disease affecting 200 million people worldwide.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company focused on developing treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties, announced that the Company has started production of JAN101 under Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for the company’s anticipated Phase 2b trials to treat Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and as a potential treatment for Covid-19 vascular complications.

JanOne Inc. represents 1.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.80 million with the latest information. JAN stock price has been found in the range of $5.68 to $11.6394.

If compared to the average trading volume of 293.93K shares, JAN reached a trading volume of 2648076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JanOne Inc. [JAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JanOne Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for JAN stock

JanOne Inc. [JAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.14. With this latest performance, JAN shares gained by 141.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.13 for JanOne Inc. [JAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JanOne Inc. [JAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.85. JanOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.09.

Return on Total Capital for JAN is now -67.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JanOne Inc. [JAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.28. Additionally, JAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JanOne Inc. [JAN] managed to generate an average of -$57,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.JanOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at JanOne Inc. [JAN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of JAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAN stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 710, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.45% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in JAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1000.0 in JAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JanOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ:JAN] by around 1,414 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 15,003 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,410 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,003 shares during the same period.