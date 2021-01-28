Market cap of Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] reaches 242.13M – now what?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] loss -14.71% on the last trading session, reaching $4.29 price per share at the time. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Future FinTech Group Inc. Announces the Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain based e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, announced that it closed the registered direct offering of 3,000,000 share of its Common Stock at a purchase price of $5.00 per share on January 13, 2021. The gross proceeds of this offering are $15,000,000. The Company issued a total of 3,000,000 shares of its Common Stock in the offering. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for growth capital and general working capital purposes.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Future FinTech Group Inc. represents 35.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $242.13 million with the latest information. FTFT stock price has been found in the range of $4.07 to $4.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.76M shares, FTFT reached a trading volume of 3123354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 484.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for FTFT stock

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.02. With this latest performance, FTFT shares gained by 131.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 404.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.32 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1415.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$60,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.40% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,280, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.91% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 64,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in FTFT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 154,025 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 73,209 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,203 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 73,209 shares during the same period.