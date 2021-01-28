Market cap of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] reaches 307.46M – now what?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE: BNED] gained 18.13% on the last trading session, reaching $6.19 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Bartleby® to Introduce New Math Solver Powered by Wolfram|Alpha.

Easy-to-Use Calculator Will Allow Students to Access Real-Time Explanations for Math Questions.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, announced an agreement with Wolfram|Alpha to develop a math solver as a new feature in the Company’s bartleby suite of homework help and learning solutions. Powered by Wolfram|Alpha’s best-in-class computation engine, the math solver will allow students to access an interactive digital calculator that provides real-time, step-by-step explanations for even the most advanced math problems.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. represents 48.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $307.46 million with the latest information. BNED stock price has been found in the range of $5.17 to $7.0662.

If compared to the average trading volume of 454.89K shares, BNED reached a trading volume of 2713493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNED shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on BNED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for BNED stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.30. With this latest performance, BNED shares gained by 21.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.41 for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.28 and a Gross Margin at +20.57. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07.

Return on Total Capital for BNED is now -3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.54. Additionally, BNED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] managed to generate an average of -$6,955 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.64.Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]

There are presently around $118 million, or 58.00% of BNED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,359,329, which is approximately -14.001% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,244,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.0 million in BNED stocks shares; and ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.14 million in BNED stock with ownership of nearly 180.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE:BNED] by around 3,833,176 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,258,029 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,450,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,541,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNED stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,642,238 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 773,754 shares during the same period.