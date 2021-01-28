Market Analysts see QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gaining to $190. Time to buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] closed the trading session at $153.67 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $152.69, while the highest price level was $160.73. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced that it will publish the Company’s financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after the close of the market on the Company’s Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 results which will be broadcast live on February 3, 2021, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13714808.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.87 percent and weekly performance of -6.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 9799618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $167.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2020, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. On December 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 170 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 115.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.09, while it was recorded at 161.56 for the last single week of trading, and 114.64 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 28.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.23. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $126,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 24.18%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $138,060 million, or 77.70% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,491,998, which is approximately -0.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,781,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.32 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.96 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 7.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 971 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 61,339,746 shares. Additionally, 843 investors decreased positions by around 59,590,533 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 728,410,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 849,341,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,723,490 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,547,146 shares during the same period.