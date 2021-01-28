Market Analysts see EQT Corporation [EQT] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] gained 3.69% or 0.59 points to close at $16.56 with a heavy trading volume of 9211196 shares. The company report on January 27, 2021 that EQT Corporation Schedules Q4 and YE 2020 Results Conference Call for February 17, 2021.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) will host a conference call with securities analysts on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operational results, and other matters, with respect to the fourth quarter and year-end 2020. Additionally, EQT will provide an update on its 2021 financial and operational guidance. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion. EQT plans to issue its financial and operating results prior to the market opening on the same day.

It opened the trading session at $15.73, the shares rose to $17.23 and dropped to $15.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQT points out that the company has recorded 19.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -293.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, EQT reached to a volume of 9211196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $20.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.76, while it was recorded at 16.28 for the last single week of trading, and 14.40 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +8.20. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.15.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.89. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,888,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $4,015 million, or 91.90% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,653,786, which is approximately 1.48% of the company’s market cap and around 1.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,225,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.61 million in EQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $356.1 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -4.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 21,161,960 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 31,025,527 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 190,274,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,462,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,775,920 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 11,505,333 shares during the same period.