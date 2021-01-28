Market Analysts see Baozun Inc. [BZUN] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ: BZUN] gained 35.02% on the last trading session, reaching $48.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun”) and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) (“iClick”), jointly announced that Baozun, the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, has on January 26, 2021 entered into certain agreements with iClick, an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China.

Pursuant to the share subscription agreement entered into between Baozun and iClick, Baozun has subscribed for 649,349 newly issued Class B ordinary shares (“Issued Class B Shares”) of iClick at an aggregate subscription price of approximately US$17.2 million, or US$26.524 per Class B ordinary share (“Share Subscription”). Holders of Class B ordinary shares of iClick are entitled to 20 votes per share. Concurrently with the issuance of the Issued Class B Shares by iClick, Mr. Wing Hong Sammy Hsieh and Mr. Jian “T.J.” Tang, the current beneficial owners of certain Class B ordinary shares of iClick, has converted 435,530 Class B ordinary shares into Class A ordinary shares. Upon closing of the transactions on January 26, 2021, the total issued and outstanding number of Class B ordinary shares of iClick was 5,034,427.

Baozun Inc. represents 59.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.98 billion with the latest information. BZUN stock price has been found in the range of $36.65 to $48.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, BZUN reached a trading volume of 7008082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baozun Inc. [BZUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $43.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Baozun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Baozun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BZUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for BZUN stock

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.41. With this latest performance, BZUN shares gained by 38.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.73, while it was recorded at 37.77 for the last single week of trading, and 36.25 for the last 200 days.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baozun Inc. [BZUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.52 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. Baozun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.86.

Return on Total Capital for BZUN is now 9.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.72. Additionally, BZUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] managed to generate an average of $53,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Baozun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baozun Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc. go to 4.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baozun Inc. [BZUN]

Positions in Baozun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ:BZUN] by around 7,485,484 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 8,459,456 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 28,158,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,103,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZUN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,093 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,848,819 shares during the same period.