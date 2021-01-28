Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] is 44.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Loop Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: LOOP] traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 15.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.99. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Loop Industries Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Financial Results.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the “Company” or “Loop Industries”), a leading sustainable plastics technology innovator, announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021 and provided an update on its continuing progress in implementing its business plan.

Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1240635 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Loop Industries Inc. stands at 13.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.37%.

The market cap for LOOP stock reached $551.18 million, with 41.72 million shares outstanding and 15.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.58K shares, LOOP reached a trading volume of 1240635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOOP shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Loop Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Loop Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LOOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loop Industries Inc. is set at 0.88 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has LOOP stock performed recently?

Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.29. With this latest performance, LOOP shares gained by 44.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LOOP is now -51.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, LOOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] managed to generate an average of -$273,688 per employee.Loop Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Earnings analysis for Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Loop Industries Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOOP.

Insider trade positions for Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]

There are presently around $63 million, or 16.50% of LOOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOOP stocks are: HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB with ownership of 1,680,287, which is approximately 174.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 1,554,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.14 million in LOOP stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $3.75 million in LOOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loop Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Loop Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:LOOP] by around 2,089,185 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 460,638 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,487,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,037,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOOP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 869,610 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 163,758 shares during the same period.