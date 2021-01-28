Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] moved up 56.50: Why It’s Important

Live Ventures Incorporated [NASDAQ: LIVE] price surged by 56.50 percent to reach at $10.04. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Live Ventures Announces Full Repayment of $24 Million Term Loan.

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, announced that its subsidiary, Vintage Stock, has repaid in full its $24 million term loan debt to Comvest Credit Partners.

Jon Isaac, Live Ventures’ President and CEO, said that, “Eliminating the term loan obligation and associated interest expense represents a significant milestone for our company. What originally began as a $30 million term loan in connection with our acquisition of Vintage Stock, and subsequently refinanced at $24 million, has now been fully repaid. By eliminating the drag of interest expense, we are in a stronger position to deploy cash to other initiatives, such as new acquisitions.”.

A sum of 1730534 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 93.73K shares. Live Ventures Incorporated shares reached a high of $35.91 and dropped to a low of $17.7104 until finishing in the latest session at $27.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Ventures Incorporated is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.41. With this latest performance, LIVE shares gained by 140.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.60 for Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 21.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Ventures Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.28. Live Ventures Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.70.

Return on Total Capital for LIVE is now 15.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.71. Additionally, LIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] managed to generate an average of $9,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Live Ventures Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LIVE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Live Ventures Incorporated go to 0.00%.

Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.80% of LIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIVE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 34,801, which is approximately 6.104% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in LIVE stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.38 million in LIVE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Ventures Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Live Ventures Incorporated [NASDAQ:LIVE] by around 2,916 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 285 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 87,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIVE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 914 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7 shares during the same period.