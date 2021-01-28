Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Is Currently -6.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] price plunged by -6.45 percent to reach at -$3.38. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world’s leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, while continuing to mourn the loss of its visionary founder, Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

“Mr. Adelson’s vision and leadership created Las Vegas Sands and the convention-based Integrated Resort business model that forms the bedrock of the company’s success,” said Mr. Robert G. Goldstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His impact will live on through the company’s 50,000 team members and the iconic properties he developed around the world. These last few weeks since Sheldon’s passing have been difficult for all of us, but his commitment to investing aggressively to build iconic resorts that deliver economic benefits to our host communities, the core of the company’s operating strategy, remains firmly in place. I am deeply committed to continuing the execution of the strategy he created, and confident that we will deliver growth in the years ahead while honoring his legacy and realizing his vision for the creation of additional Integrated Resorts in new markets.”.

A sum of 14870189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.22M shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares reached a high of $51.99 and dropped to a low of $47.50 until finishing in the latest session at $49.04.

The one-year LVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.1. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $62.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $47, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LVS shares from 62 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.90. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.67 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.88, while it was recorded at 52.80 for the last single week of trading, and 50.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.64.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now 20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.25. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 245.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of $53,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -9.62%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,061 million, or 39.60% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,472,199, which is approximately -2.688% of the company’s market cap and around 56.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,933,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $992.48 million in LVS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $815.5 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 55.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 44,983,547 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 34,154,108 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 208,180,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,317,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,255,255 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,823,555 shares during the same period.