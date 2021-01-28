Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain 17.10% so far this year. What now?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] gained 5.51% or 2.49 points to close at $47.65 with a heavy trading volume of 9049313 shares. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Warm Your Heart This Spring with Kohl’s Cares Newest Collection, Featuring Author and Illustrator Nancy Tillman.

Collection features loving stories and coordinating plush from Nancy Tillman, with 100% of Kohl’s net profit to benefit nonprofit organizations that improve the well-being of children and families nationwide.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) wants to warm families’ hearts this spring with its latest Kohl’s Cares collection, featuring beautiful stories and coordinating plush from author and illustrator, Nancy Tillman. When snuggling in for bedtime with adorable plush animals and books, such as On the Night You Were Born and Wherever You Are My Love Will Find You, families can experience quality time and peaceful nights together, with 100 percent of Kohl’s net profit benefiting organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

It opened the trading session at $46.96, the shares rose to $49.51 and dropped to $45.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KSS points out that the company has recorded 134.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -337.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 9049313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $37.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $47, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on KSS stock. On December 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 28 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.08 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.63, while it was recorded at 45.54 for the last single week of trading, and 25.23 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -6.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $6,317 million, or 87.70% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,156,615, which is approximately 27.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,006,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.41 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $308.45 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 27,146,360 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 23,073,058 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 82,344,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,563,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,698,460 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 6,809,380 shares during the same period.