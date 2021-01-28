KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Dropbox Inc. [DBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] price surged by 9.28 percent to reach at $2.06. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Aragon Research Positions Dropbox in the Leader Section of the Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021.

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance.

Dropbox announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021 for the second year in a row.1.

A sum of 15998862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.17M shares. Dropbox Inc. shares reached a high of $24.53 and dropped to a low of $21.86 until finishing in the latest session at $24.26.

The one-year DBX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.37. The average equity rating for DBX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $32 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $28, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.43. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.23 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.70, while it was recorded at 22.52 for the last single week of trading, and 21.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dropbox Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.79 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.17.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.53. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$18,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

DBX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,729 million, or 85.40% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,743,568, which is approximately 21.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 20,199,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $448.44 million in DBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $360.26 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 11.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 49,526,100 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 30,428,607 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 178,121,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,076,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,354,717 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,579,582 shares during the same period.