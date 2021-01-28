JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] moved down -1.14: Why It’s Important

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] closed the trading session at $14.68 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.52, while the highest price level was $15.0981. The company report on January 27, 2021 that JetBlue Selects ASAPP Artificial Intelligence Platform for Customer Experience Transformation.

JetBlue to Use ASAPP for its Omnichannel Digital and Voice Customer Experience.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) and ASAPP, Inc., the artificial intelligence research-driven company, announced that JetBlue will use the ASAPP AI platform to amplify productivity and efficiency of JetBlue crewmembers that operate the digital and telephone channels for their customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.96 percent and weekly performance of -6.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.70M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 10615389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $15.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.12 and a Gross Margin at +13.70. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.68. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,114 million, or 71.30% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,504,568, which is approximately -2.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,189,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.52 million in JBLU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $328.35 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 32.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 19,346,400 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 18,496,008 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 171,853,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,696,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,260,602 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,013,393 shares during the same period.