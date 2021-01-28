Infosys Limited [INFY] Stock trading around $17.47 per share: What’s Next?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.05%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Infosys Expands Relationship with Snowflake to Become Elite Service Partner.

Brings enterprises the ability to build and operate their own connected data ecosystems, create new data-powered offerings and revenue models, while managing cloud consumption efficiently.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it has achieved Elite Status in the Snowflake Partner Network. Along with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, Infosys will offer transformational solutions for enterprises, built on Snowflake’s Data Cloud, which include a hyper data economy for enterprises, proven industry and business solutions and managed cloud consumption solutions from the Infosys Cobalt portfolio.

Over the last 12 months, INFY stock rose by 57.39%. The one-year Infosys Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.03. The average equity rating for INFY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $74.92 billion, with 4.24 billion shares outstanding and 3.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, INFY stock reached a trading volume of 11383913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on INFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 47.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

INFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.53, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infosys Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 29.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $684,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

INFY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Infosys Limited [INFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,473 million, or 18.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 52,094,913, which is approximately 10.733% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,659,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $797.16 million in INFY stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $569.14 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 23.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 59,700,362 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 125,395,176 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 513,662,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 698,757,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,230,805 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,228,993 shares during the same period.