H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] – find out why.

Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYXI] gained 14.87% on the last trading session, reaching $21.71 price per share at the time. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Zynex Announces Filing of Patent for Sepsis Monitor.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, reported it has filed for a provisional patent for a noninvasive sepsis monitor.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex said: “Sepsis is one of the biggest problems in hospitals. In the U.S. alone, over 1.7 million adults will develop sepsis annually with nearly 270,000 deaths as a result. Conventional patient monitors give insufficient advance warning of deteriorating patient health or the onset of potentially serious physiological conditions resulting from sepsis. A sepsis monitor that noninvasively measures patient condition and provides caregivers with an advanced warning or prediction of the onset of sepsis would be beneficial. A sepsis monitor may also be configured to provide or facilitate automatic intervention or treatment of sepsis and conditions resulting from sepsis. This sepsis monitor is capable of detecting potential sepsis in patients earlier than traditional methods, which has the potential to save lives. I believe the sepsis monitor will be a great complement to our CM-1500 Blood Volume Monitor, non-invasive detection of fluid balance in hospital settings.”.

Zynex Inc. represents 34.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $701.88 million with the latest information. ZYXI stock price has been found in the range of $17.90 to $22.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 550.88K shares, ZYXI reached a trading volume of 2038983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYXI shares is $27.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynex Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZYXI in the course of the last twelve months was 184.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.10.

Trading performance analysis for ZYXI stock

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.83. With this latest performance, ZYXI shares gained by 58.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.06 for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.24 for the last 200 days.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.62. Zynex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZYXI is now 65.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.72. Additionally, ZYXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] managed to generate an average of $33,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Zynex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynex Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYXI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]

There are presently around $227 million, or 35.80% of ZYXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,750,248, which is approximately 17.657% of the company’s market cap and around 40.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,315,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.86 million in ZYXI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.61 million in ZYXI stock with ownership of nearly 1.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYXI] by around 3,892,968 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,992,272 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,136,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,022,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYXI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,508,166 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 701,208 shares during the same period.