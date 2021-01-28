H.C. Wainwright lifts TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TCON] slipped around -1.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.64 at the close of the session, down -17.16%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of the Envafolimab (KN035) NDA by the NMPA in China for Priority Review.

NDA was Submitted in November by TRACON’s Corporate Partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines, in the Indication of MSI-H/dMMR Cancer, Including Colorectal and Gastric Cancer.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced its corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines, received notification that the New Drug Application (NDA) for envafolimab was granted priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in the indication of MSI-H/dMMR cancer.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -26.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCON Stock saw the intraday high of $10.22 and lowest of $8.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.20, which means current price is +0.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 813.33K shares, TCON reached a trading volume of 1574546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCON shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2019, representing the official price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $6, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on TCON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.87. With this latest performance, TCON shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 408.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for TCON is now -121.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -187.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 232.32. Additionally, TCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] managed to generate an average of -$1,193,368 per employee.TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCON.

There are presently around $50 million, or 38.60% of TCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCON stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,162,549, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 2,013,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.0 million in TCON stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $3.62 million in TCON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TCON] by around 4,625,204 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 485,935 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 625,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,736,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCON stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,591,718 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 205,714 shares during the same period.