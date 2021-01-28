Guggenheim lifts Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $48.73 during the day while it closed the day at $47.79. The company report on January 21, 2021 that PTC Appoints Mark Benjamin to Its Board of Directors.

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Mark D. Benjamin to its Board of Directors effective February 10, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

“Mark’s depth and breadth of experience driving growth initiatives for cloud, SaaS, and IoT solutions establish him as an innovator with a proven track record of success,” said Jim Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC. “Mark brings a valuable layer of expertise to our organization as we work to strengthen our leadership position in SaaS. We look forward to welcoming him to the Board.”.

Nuance Communications Inc. stock has also loss -4.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUAN stock has inclined by 39.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 78.65% and gained 8.39% year-on date.

The market cap for NUAN stock reached $13.94 billion, with 282.55 million shares outstanding and 264.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 7413722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $50.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 72.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NUAN stock trade performance evaluation

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.54, while it was recorded at 48.94 for the last single week of trading, and 31.22 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.10%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,455 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,970,545, which is approximately -5.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 16,984,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $811.69 million in NUAN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $745.11 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -6.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 56,469,535 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 43,413,513 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 181,670,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,553,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,649,262 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,742,202 shares during the same period.