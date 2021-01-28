Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] Revenue clocked in at $11.50 million, down -4.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ: GLBS] slipped around -1.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.45 at the close of the session, down -21.58%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Globus Maritime Limited Announces Pricing of $16.3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or “Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS) announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to issue 2.6 million of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and purchase warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.95 million common shares at a purchase price of $6.25 per common share and accompanying purchase warrant (or $6.24 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying purchase warrant) in a registered direct offering. The purchase warrants will have an exercise price of $6.25 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five and a half years following the date of issuance.

In addition, effective on the closing date of this offering, the Company’s Board of Directors has determined to reduce the exercise price of the warrants issued on December 9, 2020 from $8.50 per share to $6.25 per share.

Globus Maritime Limited stock is now -4.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLBS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.99 and lowest of $5.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 122.00, which means current price is +3.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 341.14K shares, GLBS reached a trading volume of 3064096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]?

Wunderlich have made an estimate for Globus Maritime Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2012, representing the official price target for Globus Maritime Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4.50, while Wunderlich kept a Hold rating on GLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globus Maritime Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98.

How has GLBS stock performed recently?

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.78. With this latest performance, GLBS shares dropped by -11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.19, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 25.97 for the last 200 days.

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.17 and a Gross Margin at -11.41. Globus Maritime Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.68.

Return on Total Capital for GLBS is now -5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 388.94. Additionally, GLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 374.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] managed to generate an average of -$2,423,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Globus Maritime Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.20% of GLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBS stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 10,301, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in GLBS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in GLBS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Globus Maritime Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ:GLBS] by around 20,142 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 68,899 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 68,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,729 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 68,861 shares during the same period.