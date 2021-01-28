Gabelli & Co lifts A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

A.H. Belo Corporation [NYSE: AHC] gained 34.72% on the last trading session, reaching $2.60 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2020 that A. H. Belo Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend.

A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on December 3, 2020. The dividend will be payable on March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

About A. H. Belo Corporation.

A.H. Belo Corporation represents 21.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.17 million with the latest information. AHC stock price has been found in the range of $1.8701 to $3.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 69.57K shares, AHC reached a trading volume of 1334840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for A.H. Belo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2014, representing the official price target for A.H. Belo Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A.H. Belo Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for AHC stock

A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.72. With this latest performance, AHC shares gained by 76.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.11 for A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.57 for the last 200 days.

A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19 and a Gross Margin at -6.74. A.H. Belo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for AHC is now -19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.78. Additionally, AHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC] managed to generate an average of $11,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.A.H. Belo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at A.H. Belo Corporation [AHC]

There are presently around $23 million, or 56.30% of AHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHC stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 2,610,823, which is approximately 0.436% of the company’s market cap and around 2.78% of the total institutional ownership; HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, holding 1,600,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 million in AHC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.66 million in AHC stock with ownership of nearly -5.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A.H. Belo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in A.H. Belo Corporation [NYSE:AHC] by around 110,403 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 266,381 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,342,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,719,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,682 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 29,133 shares during the same period.