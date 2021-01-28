Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] Is Currently 49.04 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: FORD] traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 49.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.89. The company report on January 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Forward Industries, Inc. – FORD.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5132666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Forward Industries Inc. stands at 27.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.54%.

The market cap for FORD stock reached $36.41 million, with 9.73 million shares outstanding and 6.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 196.57K shares, FORD reached a trading volume of 5132666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forward Industries Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has FORD stock performed recently?

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.23. With this latest performance, FORD shares gained by 106.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 266.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.21 for Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +18.77. Forward Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.15.

Return on Total Capital for FORD is now -5.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.93. Additionally, FORD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] managed to generate an average of -$20,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Forward Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]

There are presently around $5 million, or 14.10% of FORD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 754,646, which is approximately 3.559% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 455,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in FORD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.45 million in FORD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Forward Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:FORD] by around 56,961 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 329 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,324,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,381,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,025 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 313 shares during the same period.