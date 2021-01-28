For Teradata Corporation [TDC], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Teradata Vantage Now Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Enables one-stop shopping and streamlined procurement of Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, announced the availability of Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud Marketplace, an online store that enables customers to quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud.

A sum of 9211074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. Teradata Corporation shares reached a high of $33.80 and dropped to a low of $29.35 until finishing in the latest session at $30.01.

The one-year TDC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -32.32. The average equity rating for TDC stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradata Corporation [TDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $22.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $27 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Teradata Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $28, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TDC stock. On February 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TDC shares from 30 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradata Corporation [TDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.18. With this latest performance, TDC shares gained by 34.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.81 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.22, while it was recorded at 27.42 for the last single week of trading, and 22.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradata Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.26 and a Gross Margin at +50.29. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 254.58. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] managed to generate an average of -$2,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TDC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teradata Corporation posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 27.20%.

Teradata Corporation [TDC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,366 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,768,178, which is approximately -1.801% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,133,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.14 million in TDC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $357.63 million in TDC stock with ownership of nearly -4.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradata Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Teradata Corporation [NYSE:TDC] by around 11,299,287 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 8,205,489 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 92,670,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,175,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,717,965 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 512,357 shares during the same period.