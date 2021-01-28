For Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.22%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Colony Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company expects to reinitiate issuing annual forward guidance in connection with the announcement.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.clny.com/events. A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

Over the last 12 months, CLNY stock dropped by -4.53%. The one-year Colony Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.27. The average equity rating for CLNY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.13 billion, with 471.74 million shares outstanding and 470.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, CLNY stock reached a trading volume of 13530612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Colony Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, CLNY shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.33 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -1.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.44. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$6,385,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

There are presently around $1,719 million, or 83.30% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,810,605, which is approximately -2.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,261,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.93 million in CLNY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $104.74 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly -11.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 73,453,147 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 61,333,107 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 236,516,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,302,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,440,450 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 31,609,145 shares during the same period.