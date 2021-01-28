Ebix Inc. [EBIX] Revenue clocked in at $549.70 million, up 54.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] gained 21.79% on the last trading session, reaching $58.63 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that BSE EBIX Beta Launches Term Insurance for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on its On-Demand Hi-Tech Platform.

BSE Ebix Insurance Broking Private Limited, a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Fincorp Exchange Pte Ltd., announced the beta launch of term Insurance of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on its state-of-the-art hi-tech platform. With this launch, BSE Ebix now has the ability to handle insurance sales across both Term and Endowment lines in the Life Insurance segment, using its omni-channel digital presence. The launch of Life insurance products by BSE Ebix is a major development from the Company’s perspective, since Life insurance is traditionally one of the fastest growing insurance segments in the country.

New business premiums in Life Insurance in India amount approximately at 2 trillion rupees, with 30 million policies being written annually. The life insurance segment has been growing at a CAGR of 10% annually and as per industry analysts, this growth is expected to continue for the next many years. The business sourcing in the life insurance segment in India is largely dominated at present by Individual agents and the Bank assurance channel, with the Insurance Brokers accounting for less than 2% of the business in 2018-19. BSE Ebix with its technology and country wide expanse sees an opportunity to change this scenario in India.

Ebix Inc. represents 30.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.79 billion with the latest information. EBIX stock price has been found in the range of $46.00 to $64.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 322.37K shares, EBIX reached a trading volume of 2579498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ebix Inc. [EBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBIX shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $88 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2017, representing the official price target for Ebix Inc. stock. On March 15, 2011, analysts increased their price target for EBIX shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for EBIX stock

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.52. With this latest performance, EBIX shares gained by 58.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.61 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.49, while it was recorded at 48.72 for the last single week of trading, and 25.66 for the last 200 days.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebix Inc. [EBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.96 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. Ebix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.66.

Return on Total Capital for EBIX is now 10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.75. Additionally, EBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] managed to generate an average of $12,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ebix Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ebix Inc. [EBIX]

There are presently around $1,167 million, or 83.30% of EBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,509,645, which is approximately -1.753% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,640,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.11 million in EBIX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $80.46 million in EBIX stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ebix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ:EBIX] by around 1,831,021 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 1,789,891 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 20,625,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,246,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBIX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 559,467 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 702,196 shares during the same period.