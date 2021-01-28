Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock Resumed by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $4.50

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] gained 19.26% or 0.78 points to close at $4.83 with a heavy trading volume of 2142117 shares. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Dolphin Entertainment Acquires B/HI (Formerly Bender/Helper Impact).

Leading Entertainment Content, Gaming and Esports PR Firm Will Join 42West, Be Social, The Door, Shore Fire Media and Viewpoint in Dolphin’s Entertainment Publicity and Marketing Group.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

B/HI to Operate as a Division of 42West.

It opened the trading session at $4.24, the shares rose to $4.98 and dropped to $4.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DLPN points out that the company has recorded 8.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -196.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 345.89K shares, DLPN reached to a volume of 2142117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for DLPN stock

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.81. With this latest performance, DLPN shares gained by 34.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +7.78. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.77.

Return on Total Capital for DLPN is now -14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.76. Additionally, DLPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] managed to generate an average of -$7,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLPN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.90% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 327,900, which is approximately -0.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in DLPN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $17000.0 in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 9,716 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 25,287 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 418,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,215 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 22,787 shares during the same period.