Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] Stock trading around $15.29 per share: What’s Next?

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.49 during the day while it closed the day at $15.29. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Cloudera Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification for Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud.

Certification assures customer trust in Cloudera Data Platform for their Enterprise Data Cloud.

Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) certification for Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Cloudera Inc. stock has also gained 6.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLDR stock has inclined by 56.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.50% and gained 9.92% year-on date.

The market cap for CLDR stock reached $4.81 billion, with 311.01 million shares outstanding and 307.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, CLDR reached a trading volume of 9604235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDR shares is $15.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cloudera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CLDR stock. On June 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CLDR shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudera Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, CLDR shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 11.29 for the last 200 days.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.78 and a Gross Margin at +62.06. Cloudera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.38.

Return on Total Capital for CLDR is now -21.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.70. Additionally, CLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] managed to generate an average of -$123,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cloudera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudera Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDR.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,591 million, or 80.00% of CLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 52,327,391, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; INTEL CORP, holding 26,065,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.55 million in CLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $301.07 million in CLDR stock with ownership of nearly -4.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR] by around 23,967,526 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 19,594,755 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 191,289,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,852,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,220,434 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,212,044 shares during the same period.