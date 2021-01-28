Citigroup slashes price target on GoPro Inc. [GPRO] – find out why.

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.78%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that GoPro Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results for February 4, 2021.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on February 4, 2021.

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on February 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results. Management commentary will be posted on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.gopro.com prior to the start of the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, GPRO stock rose by 117.49%. The one-year GoPro Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.61. The average equity rating for GPRO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.47 billion, with 149.41 million shares outstanding and 120.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, GPRO stock reached a trading volume of 18805103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $7.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 9.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoPro Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.21. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.58. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$15,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GPRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $718 million, or 68.60% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 11,656,438, which is approximately -1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,378,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.09 million in GPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $78.89 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 12,991,823 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,866,425 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 60,420,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,279,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,602,528 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 887,938 shares during the same period.