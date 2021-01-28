Citigroup slashes price target on Baidu Inc. [BIDU] – find out why.

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.09%. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Baidu to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on March 1, 2021.

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading Internet platform and AI company, announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at 11:00 a.m. on March 1, 2021 (Beijing time) at the address of No. 10 Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

A proposal of changing the Company’s authorized share capital by one-to-eighty subdivision of shares (“Share Subdivision”) will be submitted to Baidu’s shareholders to be considered and voted upon at the EGM. Subject to the approval of the Share Subdivision at the EGM, Baidu’s board of directors (the “Board”) has approved a change in the American depositary share (“ADS”) ratio proportionate to the Share Subdivision from ten (10) ADSs representing one (1) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing eight (8) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”), to take effect on March 1, 2021. For Baidu’s ADS holders, the percentage interest in the Company represented by each ADS will not be altered, and the impact on the Company’s per-ADS trading price on Nasdaq is neutral. Holders of ADSs need not take any action in regards to the ADS Ratio Change.

Over the last 12 months, BIDU stock rose by 86.86%. The one-year Baidu Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.56. The average equity rating for BIDU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.63 billion, with 339.83 million shares outstanding and 266.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, BIDU stock reached a trading volume of 9154900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $208.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $170, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on BIDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 14.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.17.

BIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.07, while it was recorded at 249.00 for the last single week of trading, and 137.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baidu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.87 and a Gross Margin at +41.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.93. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $7,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

BIDU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 3.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 1.30%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,232 million, or 68.50% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,543,387, which is approximately -4.689% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,545,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.28 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 15,398,041 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 22,984,997 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 135,461,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,844,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,536 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,362,730 shares during the same period.